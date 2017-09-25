Redskins' Vernon Davis: Finds pay dirt on SNF
Davis secured all five of his targets for 58 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-10 victory over the Raiders.
It's hard to believe just how fast and nimble Davis is in his age-33 season, but he reminded a few Raiders defenders Sunday night that he's still a force to be reckoned with in this league -- namely CB Sean Smith, who was benched by Oakland after getting torched by Davis on an 18-yard scoring strike. Of course, Davis only started because Jordan Reed (chest) wasn't able to play, but Reed is averaging over four missed games per season he's been in the league, making Davis very relevant in most formats for occasional streaming purposes.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...