Davis secured all five of his targets for 58 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-10 victory over the Raiders.

It's hard to believe just how fast and nimble Davis is in his age-33 season, but he reminded a few Raiders defenders Sunday night that he's still a force to be reckoned with in this league -- namely CB Sean Smith, who was benched by Oakland after getting torched by Davis on an 18-yard scoring strike. Of course, Davis only started because Jordan Reed (chest) wasn't able to play, but Reed is averaging over four missed games per season he's been in the league, making Davis very relevant in most formats for occasional streaming purposes.