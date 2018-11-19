Davis finished without a catch on two targets in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Texans.

Davis has been held off the stat sheet the past two weeks after catching five of seven targets for 62 yards in a Week 9 blowout loss to the Falcons. With Alex Smith (leg) out for the season and Colt McCoy taking over at quarterback, Davis faces a challenge to rebound on Thanksgiving day against the Cowboys.

More News
Our Latest Stories