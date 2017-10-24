Davis recorded four receptions for 67 yards in Monday's loss to the Eagles.

With Jordan Reed returning from injury a few weeks ago, it was speculated that Davis would see a drop in production, reverting back to second string. However, the veteran tight end continues to emerge as a go-to target for Kirk Cousins, averaging just under 70 yards receiving per contest since Week 3. Davis should continue to similar production as long as Washington continues to utilize two tight ends in its passing attack.