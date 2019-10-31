Redskins' Vernon Davis: Gets in limited practice
Davis (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
The tight end has been limited in practices for four weeks now, so his activity Thursday can't be taken as a sign that he's on track to play Sunday in Buffalo. Davis would likely need to advance to full-contact work in Friday's practice and receive clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up Sunday. With that in mind, Jeremy Sprinkle seems likely to garner another start in place of Davis.
