Davis (concussion) didn't practice Thursday, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Davis has made no progress through the concussion protocol to date, putting the Redskins in a tenuous spot ahead of Sunday's game versus the Patriots. Both Davis and Jordan Reed are dealing with head injuries, which could leave Washington with just Jeremy Sprinkle and Jerome Cunningham at tight end Week 5. The situation likely will be resolved upon the release of Friday's injury report.

