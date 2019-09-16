Davis caught three of four targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to Dallas.

With Jordan Reed (concussion) missing another game, Davis handled a 74 percent snap share despite temporarily leaving the contest with an eye injury. The 35-year-old failed to match his performance from the previous week, which was largely a product of terrible tackling by the Eagles on a 48-yard, catch-and-run touchdown. Davis will slide back to a lesser role in the passing game if Reed is ready for Week 3 against Chicago on Monday Night Football.