Redskins' Vernon Davis: Held to one catch
Davis caught one of three targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants.
Fellow tight end Jordan Reed led the team with 12 targets, but his struggles continued as he managed just 38 yards on seven receptions. Meanwhile, Davis is stuck in an unexciting role as the No. 2 tight end in a run-first offense, averaging 1.9 targets per game ahead of a friendly Week 9 matchup with the Falcons.
