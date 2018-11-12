Davis was held without a catch on one target in Sunday's 16-3 win over Tampa Bay.

Davis took advantage of game script the previous week with five catches for 62 yards in a blowout loss to the Falcons. He fell all the way back to earth Sunday as the Redskins rediscovered their running-and-defense game plan. Davis should be a bit more involved Week 11 against the Texans, facing a defense that's struggled against tight ends (9.1 yards per target) while shutting downs wide receivers (7.3 YPT) and running backs (3.5 YPC, 5.5 YPT).