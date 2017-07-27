Davis "tweaked" his hamstring at Thursday's practice, Nora Princiotti of The Washington Times reports.

The development marks the second hit to the Redskins' tight-end corps in as many days after Jordan Reed (sprained toe) was placed on the PUP list Wednesday. Expect the team's medical and training staff to proceed cautiously with the duo, which will allow Niles Paul, Jeremy Sprinkle and Derek Carrier to receive more run with the first team. In order to bolster the position, the front office signed third-year TE E.J. Bibbs, who has one catch in seven career games.