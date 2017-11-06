Davis hurt his hand during Sunday's 17-14 win at Seattle.

Davis acted as the No. 1 receiver in an offense devoid of Jordan Reed (hamstring) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring), turning a team-high nine targets into six receptions for 72 yards. Because the injury occurred so late in the game, the Redskins may have been exercising caution with their most-experienced pass catcher. Once the severity of the injury is known, a prognosis may become clear.