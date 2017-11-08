Davis (hand) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.

While neither issue is considered serious, Redskins coach Jay Gruden did mention that Reed is dealing with injuries to both hands. Meanwhile, Jordan Reed (hamstring) managed a limited practice Wednesday, which suggests he's shooting to return for Sunday's game against the Vikings. The Redskins have managed to keep both tight ends involved in the offense at times, but Reed's return would obviously be a huge hinderance to Davis' Week 10 outlook, assuming the 33-year-old is able to play through his own injuries.