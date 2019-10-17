Redskins' Vernon Davis: Limited in practice again
Davis (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Davis has been limited in each of Washington's last five official practices, suggesting he hasn't made much meaningful progress in his recovery from the concussion over the past two weeks. Even if he advances to full participation Friday, Davis would still need clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up Sunday against the 49ers. Jeremy Sprinkle will start and see the bulk of the snaps at tight end if Davis can't go.
