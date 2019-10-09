Redskins' Vernon Davis: Limited in practice Wednesday
Davis (concussion) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Davis is making his way through the concussion protocol for a second straight week. While he is getting some on-field reps in the first Week 6 session, he'll have to clear a number of hurdles to be cleared for game action, the final of which includes an appointment with an independent neurologist. If Davis joins Jordan Reed (concussion) on the inactive list this Sunday at Miami, the Redskins will turn to Jeremy Sprinkle (47 percent of the offensive snaps Week 5), Jerome Cunningham (22 percent) and perhaps newcomer Hale Hentges, who was claimed off waivers Monday.
