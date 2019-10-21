Davis (concussion) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Davis was a limited participant in every practice for the last two weeks, and he'll remain in this stage of the concussion protocol for now. It'll be a battle for him to get back to full health by Thursday's game against the Vikings. Jeremy Sprinkle stands to be the main beneficiary of a continued absence by Davis.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories