Redskins' Vernon Davis: Limited on practice estimate
Davis (concussion) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Davis was a limited participant in every practice for the last two weeks, and he'll remain in this stage of the concussion protocol for now. It'll be a battle for him to get back to full health by Thursday's game against the Vikings. Jeremy Sprinkle stands to be the main beneficiary of a continued absence by Davis.
