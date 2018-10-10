Davis (hamstring) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Davis was deemed doubtful to return after injuring his hamstring in Monday's blowout loss to the Saints, but it seems he's doing a bit better a couple days later. That said, his practice status is just an estimate, as the Redskins merely held a walk-through Wednesday. With Jordan Reed staying healthy so far, Davis has been limited to seven targets in four games.

