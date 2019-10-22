Play

Davis (concussion) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

The tight end hasn't progressed beyond limited activity in practices since he was diagnosed with a concussion coming out of the Week 4 loss to the Giants. Per Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington, Davis' inability to log full participation Tuesday likely renders him ineligible to play in the Redskins' Thursday night game in Minnesota this week, though he may not be officially ruled out until a day before the contest. In any case, Jeremy Sprinkle is on track for another start at tight end in Davis' stead.

