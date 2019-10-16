Davis (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Davis logged a trio of limited practices last week. The veteran continues to progress through the league's concussion protocol, the final step of which will be to receive clearance from an independent neurologist. If Davis is able to get healthy and suit up Sunday against the 49ers, he'll serve as Washington's top option at tight end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories