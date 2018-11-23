Davis caught two of four targets for 73 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 31-23 loss to the Cowboys.

Davis finished fifth on the team in targets, but he made the most of the looks he got. He got his team on the board with a 53-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter and later added a 20-yard catch as he set a new season high in yardage. Despite this nice effort, Davis' fantasy production tends to vary wildly from week to week, making him a risky fantasy play in Week 13's Monday night fixture with the Eagles.