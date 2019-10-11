Davis (concussion) isn't likely to play in Sunday's game at Miami, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

A limited practice participant the previous two days, Davis is being held out from Friday's session, hinting at a game absence for a second straight week. With Jordan Reed (concussion) out indefinitely, Jeremy Sprinkle is left as the top tight end.

