Davis (concussion) is listed as doubtful to play Sunday against the Eagles, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

A little birdie told JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington that Davis wouldn't suit up this weekend, and while that may come to pass, the Redskins have yet to rule out the veteran tight end. On the other hand, Davis' listing isn't exactly encouraging. With a concussion still in tow, he likely is facing an evaluation from an independent neurologist Saturday, at which point his availability for Week 17 could be confirmed. With Jordan Reed (foot/ankle) on IR, Jeremy Sprinkle is the next man up at tight end in Washington.