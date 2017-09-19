Redskins' Vernon Davis: One reception in win
Davis recorded one reception for 13 yards in Sunday's win over the Rams.
Davis has been nonexistent through the first two games of the season, but with Jordan Reed (chest) currently day-to-day, the veteran tight end could be in for an uptick in production this week. Look for more updates to come once the Redskins release their practice reports later on in the week.
