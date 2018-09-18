Davis recorded one reception for seven yards in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

After leading tight ends in offensive reps Week 1, Davis took a back seat to Jordan Reed against the Colts, logging only 26 reps -- 35 percent of all offensive reps. Reed has been hot to start the season and will likely continue to see the majority of tight end targets, as long as he remains healthy. Still, Davis should remain a part of the offense, if only just for blocking purposes.