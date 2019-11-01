Redskins' Vernon Davis: Out for another week
Davis (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Davis has been a limited practice participant for four weeks, unable to advance to full status. His continued absence leaves Jeremy Sprinkle as Washington's No. 1 option at tight end in Dwayne Haskins' first NFL start.
