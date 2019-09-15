Davis is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to an eye injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Starting his second game in a row in the absence of Jordan Reed (concussion), Davis is dealing with an issue of his own. The nature of the injury is unknown, but Jeremy Sprinkle is the only other tight end available to the Redskins offense Sunday.

