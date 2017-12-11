Davis brought in two of seven targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Chargers.

The veteran tight end's lackluster stretch continues, as he's now posted just four receptions for 41 yards and Sunday's touchdown over the last three games. The score did help salvage his day somewhat from a fantasy perspective, but Davis has generally struggled to maintain strong production after posting 16 receptions for 215 yards in Weeks 9-11. With Jordan Reed (hamstring) yet to even resume practicing, Davis will likely have a chance to improve his production in a Week 15 battle against the Cardinals.