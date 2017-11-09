Davis (hand) turned in a full practice Thursday.

Davis' inclusion on the Redskins' first injury report of the week Wednesday was a mild surprise, with head coach Jay Gruden indicating the tight end was dealing with some swelling on his right hand, according to John Keim of ESPN.com. The veteran was still able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, and his increased involvement Thursday suggests he's in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Vikings. With Jordan Reed (hamstring) limited in practice for the second straight day and uncertain to play in Week 10, Davis could be in line for another start.