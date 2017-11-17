Redskins' Vernon Davis: Primed for starting role again Sunday
Davis will be in line for a third straight start Sunday against the Saints with top tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) ruled out for the contest, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
Even in the six games that Reed has played this season, Davis has seen ample snaps with the Redskins relying heavily on two-tight end sets, but the veteran's fantasy ceiling is always higher when a proven pass catcher like Reed is sidelined. Over Reed's three absences to date, Davis has hauled in 18 of 25 targets for 206 yards and a score. That prior track record of productivity should make Davis a must-play option in most season-long formats this week, despite drawing a tough matchup against a stout Saints passing defense.
