Davis (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Davis repeated the same level of activity he did Wednesday, suggesting he's taken no meaningful step forward in his recovery from the concussion. The tight end will need to pass all testing administered by an independent neurologist by the end of the week to guarantee his availability for Sunday's season finale against the Eagles. If Davis can't play, Jeremy Sprinkle would be in store for a starting assignment with the Redskins having already ruled out their top option at the position, Jordan Reed (foot/ankle), for the season.

