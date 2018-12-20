Davis is listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Tennessee due to a concussion.

With Jordan Reed (foot/ankle) ruled out for a second straight week, Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle were in line to handle significant workloads yet again. However, Davis has been diagnosed with a concussion just two days before a game, leaving his own availability up in the air. In the event Davis isn't able to play as well, the Redskins would trust in Sprinkle and Matt Flanagan at tight end.

