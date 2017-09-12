Davis failed to haul in his only target in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Eagles.

With Jordan Reed (toe) back in the fold this season it's expected that Davis's targets will drop. Still, the veteran tight end received 27 offensive reps (43 percent) on the day. Given Reed's lingering toe injury, Davis could be bumped up to first-string tight end at a moment's notice, although Reed didn't appear to be visibly slowed down on Sunday.