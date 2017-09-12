Redskins' Vernon Davis: Quiet in loss
Davis failed to haul in his only target in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Eagles.
With Jordan Reed (toe) back in the fold this season it's expected that Davis's targets will drop. Still, the veteran tight end received 27 offensive reps (43 percent) on the day. Given Reed's lingering toe injury, Davis could be bumped up to first-string tight end at a moment's notice, although Reed didn't appear to be visibly slowed down on Sunday.
More News
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Two receptions in win•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Catches 43-yard pass Saturday•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Injures hamstring Thursday•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Still tough to bring down•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Signs three-year deal•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Interested in re-signing with Washington•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...