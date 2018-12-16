Davis caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over Jacksonville.

Davis left the game to be checked for a concussion at one point, but was cleared to return. His impact while he was out there was limited, and Washington's only touchdown was scored by fellow tight end Jeremy Sprinkle. If Davis doesn't suffer any setbacks, he should be more involved against the Titans in Week 16.

