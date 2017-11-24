Davis was targeted just once and failed to record a reception in Thursday's 20-10 Thanksgiving win over the Giants.

Davis failed to take advantage of fellow tight end Jordan Reed's (hamstring) absence. While both offenses were held in check for much of the night, the veteran tight end's lack of production was still disappointing. It was the first time since Week 1 that he was unable to haul in a catch. He will look to bounce back next week versus the Cowboys.