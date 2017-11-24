Redskins' Vernon Davis: Quiet in win
Davis was targeted just once and failed to record a reception in Thursday's 20-10 Thanksgiving win over the Giants.
Davis failed to take advantage of fellow tight end Jordan Reed's (hamstring) absence. While both offenses were held in check for much of the night, the veteran tight end's lack of production was still disappointing. It was the first time since Week 1 that he was unable to haul in a catch. He will look to bounce back next week versus the Cowboys.
More News
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Set to replace Reed again•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Totals 67 yards in Week 11•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Primed for starting role again Sunday•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Seven receptions in loss•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Starting Week 10•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Cleared to face Vikings•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...