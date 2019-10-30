Redskins' Vernon Davis: Remains limited this week
Davis (concussion) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Davis has maintained such activity for a fourth consecutive week, but until he can get in front of an independent neurologist, he'll remain with an indefinite return timetable. As long as he's sidelined, the Redskins will trot out Jeremy Sprinkle and Hale Hentges at tight end.
