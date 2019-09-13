Davis is poised for another start Sunday against the Cowboys, with fellow tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) ruled out for a second straight week.

Davis took full advantage in last week's loss to the Eagles, catching four of seven targets for 59 yards and a touchdown while playing 81.3 percent of the snaps on offense. Historically, his involvement in the passing game has been inconsistent even when Reed is unavailable, but the 35-year-old still rates as one of the league's better athletes at tight end.