Davis (eye) has been cleared to return to Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

After being deemed questionable to come back, Davis was quickly given the thumbs up to do so. With Jordan Reed missing a second straight game with a concussion, Davis' presence is key to the Redskins offense. Aside from Davis, Jeremy Sprinkle is the sole tight end available to this offense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories