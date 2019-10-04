Davis (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against New England, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

With Jordan Reed (concussion) still out indefinitely, Washington is down to Jeremy Sprinkle and Jerome Cunningham at tight end. Sprinkle is the better bet to see targets from Week 5 starting quarterback Colt McCoy, having spent the past few seasons behind Reed and Davis on the depth chart.