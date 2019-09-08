Davis caught four of seven targets for 59 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Eagles.

Davis provided one of the highlights of the day when he got his team on the board with a brilliant touchdown catch and run during which he hurdled a defender before bursting down the sideline. He tied for second on the team in targets but was unable to do much with the rest of his looks. With Jordan Reed (concussion) already struggling through injuries, Davis could be used similarly in next week's home matchup against Dallas.