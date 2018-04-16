Redskins' Vernon Davis: Sees improvement in Smith
Davis said Alex Smith has improved since the two played together in San Francisco from 2006 to 2012, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.
It isn't exactly a bold assertion, considering Smith is coming off a 2017 campaign in which he established personal bests for passing yards (4,042), passing touchdowns (26) and yards per attempt (8.0), despite sitting out Week 17. While the 33-year-old quarterback likely will appreciate seeing a familiar face in his new locker room, the Redskins are hoping Davis merely will serve as their No. 2 tight end, with Jordan Reed expected to finish his rehab from toe surgery before the start of training camp. Of course, it's anyone's guess how long Reed will actually stay healthy, and Davis will have every chance to rebuild chemistry with Smith in the meantime. The 34-year-old tight end produced 9.9 yards per target in 2016 and 9.4 in 2017, but his volume typically remained modest even when Reed was unavailable.
