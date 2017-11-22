Davis' teammate Jordan Reed (hamstring) will not play in Thursday's game against the Giants.

Davis has averaged 5.3 catches for 68.3 yards on 7.8 targets in the four games Reed has missed this season. The 33-year-old now gets to face a Giants defense that's given up a league-high 10 touchdowns to tight ends, along with 59 receptions (tied for third most) and 752 receiving yards (also third most).