Redskins' Vernon Davis: Set to replace Reed again
Davis' teammate Jordan Reed (hamstring) will not play in Thursday's game against the Giants.
Davis has averaged 5.3 catches for 68.3 yards on 7.8 targets in the four games Reed has missed this season. The 33-year-old now gets to face a Giants defense that's given up a league-high 10 touchdowns to tight ends, along with 59 receptions (tied for third most) and 752 receiving yards (also third most).
More News
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Totals 67 yards in Week 11•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Primed for starting role again Sunday•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Seven receptions in loss•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Starting Week 10•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Cleared to face Vikings•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Practices in full Thursday•
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...