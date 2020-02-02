Play

Davis plans to retire as an NFL player, ESPN's John Keim reports.

An official announcement to that effect is in line to be made later this month, but the 36-year-old -- who earlier in his career had a run as a quality fantasy tight end -- will call it quits after concussion symptoms limited him to just four games and 10 catches for 123 yards and a TD for Washington this past season. Tabbed No. 6 overall by the 49ers in the 2006 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-3, 248-pounder racked up 583 catches for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns over the course of 198 regular season games as a pro.

