Redskins' Vernon Davis: Seven receptions in loss
Davis hauled in seven of 11 targets for 76 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
It was the second game in a row Davis had over 70 yards receiving filling in for an injured Jordan Reed (hamstring). So far this season the veteran tight end has managed 30 receptions for 460 yards and a touchdown, as he continues to prove age is just a number. His fantasy value against the Saints will be entirely dependent on Reed's status, who is nearing a return. If Davis is the top tight end option, look for him to see a fair number of targets from Kirk Cousins.
