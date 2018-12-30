Redskins' Vernon Davis: Sidelined again
Davis (concussion) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Eagles, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Davis will close out his 13th season with back-to-back absences due to a concussion. In 14 prior appearances, he mustered a 25-367-2 line on 36 targets working behind Jordan Reed (foot/ankle) for most of the campaign. With both tight ends sidelined, the Redskins will turn to Jeremy Sprinkle as the primary receiving TE, though Matt Flanagan will earn some snaps as well.
