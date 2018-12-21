Redskins' Vernon Davis: Sidelined for Week 16
The Redskins downgraded Davis (concussion) from questionable to out for Saturday's game against the Titans.
Washington ruled No. 1 tight end Jordan Reed (foot) out for the game a day earlier, so Davis' absence now leaves Jeremy Sprinkle as the next man up at the position. Reed's injury appears significant enough to sideline him for the season finale Dec. 30 against the Eagles, so Davis could reclaim a starting role in Week 17 if he's able to clear the five-step concussion protocol beforehand.
