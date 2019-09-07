Davis will start at tight end after Jordan Reed (concussion) was ruled out for Week 1 against the Eagles, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

J.P. Holtz was promoted from the practice squad to provide depth, but third-year tight Jeremy Sprinkle is expected to be the primary backup to Davis, who should see a number of snaps in a game that figures to see the Redskins trailing early and often. The veteran tight end posted four games with 40 or more receiving yards in 2018, but he was targeted more than four times just once last season while sharing time in two tight-end sets.