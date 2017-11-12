Davis will start for Jordan Reed (hamstring) on Sunday versus the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Davis emerged from last Sunday's victory at Seattle with injuries to both hands. In particular, the right one was swollen, but he managed to log full practices both Thursday and Friday, clearing up any doubt about his ability to play. He'll be needed with Reed and reserve tight end Niles Paul (concussion) out of commission. On the season, Davis is averaging a spectacular 12.4 YPT, but his touchdown count (three in 24 games) as a Redskin leaves much to be desired.