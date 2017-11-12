Redskins' Vernon Davis: Starting Week 10
Davis will start for Jordan Reed (hamstring) on Sunday versus the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Davis emerged from last Sunday's victory at Seattle with injuries to both hands. In particular, the right one was swollen, but he managed to log full practices both Thursday and Friday, clearing up any doubt about his ability to play. He'll be needed with Reed and reserve tight end Niles Paul (concussion) out of commission. On the season, Davis is averaging a spectacular 12.4 YPT, but his touchdown count (three in 24 games) as a Redskin leaves much to be desired.
More News
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Cleared to face Vikings•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Limited by hand injuries•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Expected to be OK for Week 10•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Injures hand Sunday•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Will serve as lead tight end Sunday•
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...