Davis caught each of his four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants.

Davis finished the afternoon with a season-high 49 snaps (79 percent), stepping up as the top tight end after Jordan Reed suffered foot and ankle injuries. The 34-year-old could be headed for an every-down role Week 15 in Jacksonville, but it will be difficult to take advantage of the opportunity with Josh Johnson starting at quarterback.