Redskins' Vernon Davis: Struggles early
Davis caught one of four targets for two yards in Friday's preseason game against Denver.
Davis accounted for half of Alex Smith's pass attempts, but it was far from a productive night. The 34-year-old tight end dropped a third-down pass on his first target and later came up one yard shy of the marker on a 4th-and-3. Davis is one of the better No. 2 tight ends in the league, but he's simply no match for Jordan Reed (toe) in terms of pass-catching skill. Reed was held out of Friday's game despite practicing for the past few weeks.
