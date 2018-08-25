Davis caught one of four targets for two yards in Friday's preseason game against Denver.

Davis accounted for half of Alex Smith's pass attempts, but it was far from a productive night. The 34-year-old tight end dropped a third-down pass on his first target and later came up one yard shy of the marker on a 4th-and-3. Davis is one of the better No. 2 tight ends in the league, but he's simply no match for Jordan Reed (toe) in terms of pass-catching skill. Reed was held out of Friday's game despite practicing for the past few weeks.