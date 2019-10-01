Davis is in the concussion protocol, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

The Redskins cannot get any injury luck this season, or really at most points during the Jay Gruden era. Davis joins fellow tight end Jordan Reed in the protocol, with the latter entering his sixth week in recovery mode from his seventh diagnosed concussion. Davis' listing on Wednesday's injury report will be one to note, but the Redskins' TE group currently includes just two healthy bodies (Jeremy Sprinkle and Jerome Cunningham).

