Redskins' Vernon Davis: Targeted twice on Monday night
Davis caught both of his targets for 15 total yards during Monday's 28-13 loss to the Eagles.
No much has gone right for Washington's offense in recent weeks as, following the gruesome injury of starter Alex Smith, backup Colt McCoy, too, broke his leg Monday. Now veteran Mark Sanchez is left to guide the offense. Expect for some added reliance on the running game during the season's home stretch, but Davis and fellow tight end Jordan Reed figure to keep busy underneath. Quick throws to the tight ends are a great security blanket for newly acclimating quarterbacks and Sanchez likes his tight ends. Dustin Keller let the Jets in receptions in two of Sanchez's four full seasons starting for the Jets. Sunday bring a middle-of-the-road Giants pass defense.
