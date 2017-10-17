Redskins' Vernon Davis: Three receptions in win
Davis recorded three receptions on four targets for 65 yards in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Davis had a controversial fumble late in the third quarter which set up a Carlos Hyde touchdown but the veteran made up for his mistake later in the game - recording a 51-yard reception that put Washington in the red zone. With Jordan Reed continuing to see more reps as he returns to full health, Davis figures to see a drop in production, but the veteran still manages to make a big play almost every week.
